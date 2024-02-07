SAP Authorisations Consultant

Our client, in the FMCG space is recognized for operating one of the largest online grocery platforms in sub-Saharan Africa.

Location: Western Cape

Minimum Experience/Requirements

Minimum of 5 years of hands-on experience in SAP authorizations.

Proven track record of successful SAP S4/HANA implementation projects.

Job Outputs:

Develop, implement, and maintain SAP authorization strategies and controls.

SAP S4/HANA Implementation

Leverage expertise in SAP BTP to enhance authorization capabilities

Desired Skills:

SAP

s4/hana

SAP BTP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

