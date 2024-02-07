SAP Authorisations Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Feb 7, 2024

Our client, in the FMCG space is recognized for operating one of the largest online grocery platforms in sub-Saharan Africa.

Location: Western Cape

Minimum Experience/Requirements

  • Minimum of 5 years of hands-on experience in SAP authorizations.
  • Proven track record of successful SAP S4/HANA implementation projects.

Job Outputs:

  • Develop, implement, and maintain SAP authorization strategies and controls.
  • SAP S4/HANA Implementation
  • Leverage expertise in SAP BTP to enhance authorization capabilities

Let us help you with your next BIG career move!

For more information on this role, Apply Now.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • s4/hana
  • SAP BTP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position