SAP Authorisations Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client, in the FMCG space is recognized for operating one of the largest online grocery platforms in sub-Saharan Africa.
Location: Western Cape
Minimum Experience/Requirements
- Minimum of 5 years of hands-on experience in SAP authorizations.
- Proven track record of successful SAP S4/HANA implementation projects.
Job Outputs:
- Develop, implement, and maintain SAP authorization strategies and controls.
- SAP S4/HANA Implementation
- Leverage expertise in SAP BTP to enhance authorization capabilities
Let us help you with your next BIG career move!
For more information on this role, Apply Now.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- s4/hana
- SAP BTP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree