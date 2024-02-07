SAP Authorization Consultant (Advanced) 0960

Applications operations support for Authorisations.

Providing 1st level support to users; adhering to documented processes.

Providing 2nd level support to processes where documented.

Recording, routing, and monitoring all reported incidents using ITSM to our client’s incident management process.

Liaising with other fix groups and other plant based or central support organisations within our client.

Taking ownership of incidents reported by users, through to resolution.

Adhering to document the client escalation processes.

Carrying out regression testing.

Interact with consultants of other modules.

User interface transactional solutions.

In the course of normal duties, identify and report discrepancies in documented processes.

Manage general queries in a timely and professional manner.

Recording ALL incidents using the client’s standard toolset.

Monitoring logs for user queries.

Liaise with development/team leads on user’s access requirements, new transactions, role creation etc.

Enforce SAP security and SAP development guidelines.

Provision of technical security and authorisations support and guidance to both the business and the SAP support teams.

Delivering security and authorisations support for new project releases.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

SAP Authorization in the following modules: FICO, SD. MM would be advantageous.

Strong experience in Applications Operations.

MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge).

Good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.

Proven experience roles design, and support within an SAP environment.

Good problem-solving capabilities are necessary to investigate and propose alternate solutions for compliance conflicts.

Min 3 years’ experience years’ experience SAP Authorisation experience.

SAP S/4 Hana and Fiori: Fiori Launchpad and Administration.

At least 1 full project implementation.

Applications operations support for Authorisations.

Role Design.

Role Build (Role changes/new roles (single and Composite).

2nd Line Support.

Transport creation (with CHARM Solution Manager/Focus Build).

ITSM change ticket creation.

JIRA/Confluence.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

JIRA/Confluence knowledge advantage (Agile).

SAP Role creation with tiles/catalogues and auth. Requirements.

Create Tiles/Catalogues/groups.

Good understanding of Fiori concept.

Strong SAP Trace analysis.

Strong Basis authorisation Object knowledge.

Strong Excel skills (formula’s).

Desired Skills:

SAP S/4 Hana and Fiori

At least 1 full project implementation

Role Design

Learn more/Apply for this position