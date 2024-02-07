Senior Oracle PL/SQL Developer

12 Month contract role with top tier Financial Services company – Oracle PL/SQL & Compass

Purpose of role:

To develop and implement appropriate and efficient Systems according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, using various tools and languages but within the architectural standards and guidelines as established within the company to obtain optimal systems performance and quality.

Qualifications & Experience

Tertiary education, preferably B.Comm (IS) or B.Sc (Computer Science) would be an advantage

Insurance Industry experience would be beneficial

Applicable Oracle courses – would be an advantage

Must have a minimum of 3 years Oracle PL/SQL experience.

Experience:

Must have a minimum of 5+ years Systems Development experience

Must have a minimum of 3+ years Product (Oracle) specific experience

Must have PL/SQL experience

XML experience would be advantageous

Object-Oriented programming experience would be advantageous

Experience within a Financial Industry would be beneficial

At least 3 years’ experience working in a Compass environment

Key Responsibilities

Design:

Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to the company’s processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

Participate and contribute towards defining and refining the architectural frameworks and software engineering practices within the environment.

Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Development:

Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, and optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Testing:

Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Support / Troubleshooting:

Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures

Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance and stability issues)

Mentoring / Team development:

Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Invest coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use

Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks

Assist in identifying training needs of team members

Personal development:

Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied with the company and environment

Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities and data models

General:

Ability to communicate clearly, constructively and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions

Able to build business relationships with other members of team and the business areas we support.

Ability to provide and receive positive criticism in the interests of strengthening individuals, teams and the environment.

Competencies

Design skills

Able to work under pressure

A team player that can work alone when required

Able to multitask

Largely work without supervision

Able to work in conditions of change, flexible and open to learn new languages and architecture

Recognise unique demands of IT of non-conventional working hours

Attitude of “owning” a problem or task

Desired Skills:

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle Compass

Systems Development

OOP

Financial Services

