Senior Oracle PL/SQL Developer

12 Month contract role with top tier Financial Services company – Oracle PL/SQL & Compass
Purpose of role:
To develop and implement appropriate and efficient Systems according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, using various tools and languages but within the architectural standards and guidelines as established within the company to obtain optimal systems performance and quality.
12 Month contract role with top tier Financial Services company – Oracle PL/SQL & Compass
Purpose of role:
To develop and implement appropriate and efficient Systems according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, using various tools and languages but within the architectural standards and guidelines as established within the company to obtain optimal systems performance and quality.
Qualifications & Experience
- Tertiary education, preferably B.Comm (IS) or B.Sc (Computer Science) would be an advantage
- Insurance Industry experience would be beneficial
- Applicable Oracle courses – would be an advantage
- Must have a minimum of 3 years Oracle PL/SQL experience.
Experience:
- Must have a minimum of 5+ years Systems Development experience
- Must have a minimum of 3+ years Product (Oracle) specific experience
- Must have PL/SQL experience
- XML experience would be advantageous
- Object-Oriented programming experience would be advantageous
- Experience within a Financial Industry would be beneficial
- At least 3 years’ experience working in a Compass environment
Key Responsibilities
Design:
- Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to the company’s processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.
- Participate and contribute towards defining and refining the architectural frameworks and software engineering practices within the environment.
- Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed
- Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise
- Estimate development timelines based on business requirements
Development:
- Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, and optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes
- Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found
Testing:
- Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects
- Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.
- Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary
Support / Troubleshooting:
- Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures
- Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance and stability issues)
Mentoring / Team development:
- Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Invest coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use
- Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks
- Assist in identifying training needs of team members
Personal development:
- Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied with the company and environment
- Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities and data models
General:
- Ability to communicate clearly, constructively and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions
- Able to build business relationships with other members of team and the business areas we support.
- Ability to provide and receive positive criticism in the interests of strengthening individuals, teams and the environment.
Competencies
- Design skills
- Able to work under pressure
- A team player that can work alone when required
- Able to multitask
- Largely work without supervision
- Able to work in conditions of change, flexible and open to learn new languages and architecture
- Recognise unique demands of IT of non-conventional working hours
- Attitude of “owning” a problem or task
Contact me at the detail listed below.
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Oracle PL/SQL
- Oracle Compass
- Systems Development
- OOP
- Financial Services