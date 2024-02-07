Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for a proactive, determined Senior Software Engineer with strong communication skills, able to work remotely with a stable internet connection and quiet office space.

Key Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in software engineering or equivalent
  • Proficiency in deploying and maintaining Java web applications
  • Working knowledge of software development methodologies
  • Working knowledge in the following: React (must), Java, NodeJS (must), Javascript / Typescript, CSS, Intellij IDE, Jenkins, MSSQL & MySQL, Client-Server Config Setup (Tomcat, JAVA), Docker, CI/CD, Jira, ANT

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

