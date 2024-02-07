Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for a proactive, determined Senior Software Engineer with strong communication skills, able to work remotely with a stable internet connection and quiet office space.

Key Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in software engineering or equivalent

Proficiency in deploying and maintaining Java web applications

Working knowledge of software development methodologies

Working knowledge in the following: React (must), Java, NodeJS (must), Javascript / Typescript, CSS, Intellij IDE, Jenkins, MSSQL & MySQL, Client-Server Config Setup (Tomcat, JAVA), Docker, CI/CD, Jira, ANT

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

