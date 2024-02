Senior Technical Engineer

This position is based in both Cape Town and Johannesburg, it is a 12-month contract position.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Diagnosing and troubleshooting software and Senior Technical Support Engineer hardware problems and assisting end users to install applications and programmes; [Key role].

Diagnosing and resolving network issues.

Configuring operating systems and using remote desktop connections to provide immediate support.

Providing Open Text desktop support.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or applicable courses

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in a Senior Technical Support Engineer or equivalent role

Desired Skills:

Problem Solving skills

