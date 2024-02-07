Service Management Application Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

“Innovate your IT service management with precision and flair.

Join us as we redefine excellence in application development!”

Experience & Skills required:

Automation Scripting

REST API development

Good Knowledge of Linux, Oracle SQL, Perl & Shell scripting.

Installation and Configuration of BMC Remedy Suite including TSO.

Good Knowledge of Telecom Domains like Radio Access Network, Mobile Core, Transmission etc.

Working knowledge of Networking concepts like UDP/TCP, MPLS, BGP etc.

Desired Skills:

REST API

TSO

Oracle Sql

Perl

Linux

BMC

BGP

MPLS

