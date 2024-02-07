Service Management Application Developer

“Innovate your IT service management with precision and flair.
Join us as we redefine excellence in application development!”
Experience & Skills required:
- Automation Scripting
- REST API development
- Good Knowledge of Linux, Oracle SQL, Perl & Shell scripting.
- Installation and Configuration of BMC Remedy Suite including TSO.
- Good Knowledge of Telecom Domains like Radio Access Network, Mobile Core, Transmission etc.
- Working knowledge of Networking concepts like UDP/TCP, MPLS, BGP etc.
Desired Skills:
- REST API
- TSO
- Oracle Sql
- Perl
- Linux
- BMC
- BGP
- MPLS