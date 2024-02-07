Service Management Application Developer

“Innovate your IT service management with precision and flair.

Join us as we redefine excellence in application development!”

Experience & Skills required:

  • Automation Scripting
  • REST API development
  • Good Knowledge of Linux, Oracle SQL, Perl & Shell scripting.
  • Installation and Configuration of BMC Remedy Suite including TSO.
  • Good Knowledge of Telecom Domains like Radio Access Network, Mobile Core, Transmission etc.
  • Working knowledge of Networking concepts like UDP/TCP, MPLS, BGP etc.

Desired Skills:

  • REST API
  • TSO
  • Oracle Sql
  • Perl
  • Linux
  • BMC
  • BGP
  • MPLS

