SharePoint Designer/Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is seeking a talented SharePoint Designer/Administrator (Hybrid) with a strong focus on UI/UX design to join their team. The ideal candidate must be creative and have a strong passion for user interface design and user experience optimization. The candidate will be proficient in SharePoint Development, UX/UI Design skills and Front-end Development skills.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain SharePoint sites, pages, and web parts with a focus on user interface and user experience

Customize SharePoint solutions using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and SharePoint Designer to enhance functionality and improve usability

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and translate them into SharePoint solutions that meet business needs

Implement best practices for SharePoint information architecture, site structure, and navigation to optimize usability and accessibility

Provide technical support and troubleshooting for SharePoint-related issues, including permissions management, site configuration, and user training

Stay current with SharePoint trends, updates, and industry best practices to continuously improve SharePoint solutions and user experience

Requirements:

Degree, Diploma, or relevant IT qualification

Microsoft Certifications are advantageous

Proven experience as a SharePoint Designer/Administrator, with a strong portfolio showcasing UI/UX design skills within the SharePoint environment

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and SharePoint Designer

Strong understanding of SharePoint architecture, site configuration, and administration

Experience with SharePoint Online/O365 is preferred

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Sharepoint

