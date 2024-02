Software Developer C#.NET

Senior Full Stack Developer

Required skills:

C#. Net development

MVC

MS SQL Server

Advantageous skills:

Azure (Cloud development)

jQuery, HTML5, CSS

UML

Agile and scrum

Should be a team player, have attention to detail and is passionate about development.

We only have in office positions available.

We prefer in person meetings, but we don’t mind doing teams meetings for the more senior candidates(4+ years).

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

