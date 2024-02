SQL Database Administrator – Gauteng Sandton

We are seeking a talented SQL Database Administrator with intermediate-level experience to join our dynamic team.

The SQL DBA will play a pivotal role in maintaining, optimizing, and securing SQL database environments for our esteemed financial services clients.

Duties and Responsibilities

Database Administration

Perform regular database maintenance tasks such as backups, restores, and recovery procedures.

Monitor database performance and proactively optimize SQL queries and database structures for improved efficiency.

Implement and maintain database security protocols to ensure compliance with industry standards and client requirements.

Troubleshoot and resolve database-related issues in a timely manner, minimizing downtime and ensuring maximum availability.

Database Development Support

Collaborate with development teams to design, implement, and optimize database schemas, stored procedures, and triggers.

Assist in database design reviews and provide recommendations for performance enhancements and scalability.

Conduct database performance tuning and query optimization to support high-volume transaction processing

Data Integrity and Compliance

Implement data integrity constraints and enforce data quality standards to ensure accuracy and consistency of financial data.

Support regulatory compliance efforts by implementing auditing mechanisms and assisting in compliance audits as needed.

Stay abreast of industry regulations and best practices related to database security and compliance requirements.

Documentation and Training

Maintain comprehensive documentation of database configurations, procedures, and troubleshooting steps.

Provide training and guidance to junior DBAs and development teams on best practices for SQL database administration and performance optimization

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Mysql

PostgreSQL

database replication

clustering

Azure SQL Database

Amazon RDS

Etl

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

