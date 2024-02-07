UX/UI Designer

UX/UI Designer

Our client is seeking a talented UX/UI Designer to join their team in Port Elizabeth/Gqeberha.

Responsibilities:

Conduct user research and analyse user feedback to inform design decisions and approaches.

Design and iterate wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity interfaces that meet user needs and business requirements.

Collaborate with developers and product managers to ensure the design is technically feasible and implemented as intended.

Create and maintain design systems, style guides, and other design artefacts that ensure consistency and scalability.

Participate in design critiques and offer constructive feedback that elevates the quality of work.

Stay up to date with emerging design trends, techniques, tools, and technologies.

Advocate for design thinking and user-centered design principles in the product development process.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as graphic design, human-computer interaction, psychology, or a related discipline

3+ years of experience in UX/UI design, including experience with designing complex web-based applications and mobile-first solutions.

Proficiency in design tools such as Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, or other industry-standard design software

Excellent communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills

Strong ability to present and justify design decisions based on user needs and business requirements.

Understanding of front-end development technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Experience with user research, usability testing, and other user-centered design methodologies and practices.

Should you be interested in applying for the above position please apply directly to the advert. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks of applying, please do consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Adobe Creative Suite

CSS

FIGMA

Front-End Development

Graphic Design

HTML

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position