Feb 7, 2024

UX/UI Designer

Our client is seeking a talented UX/UI Designer to join their team in Port Elizabeth/Gqeberha.

Responsibilities:

  • Conduct user research and analyse user feedback to inform design decisions and approaches.
  • Design and iterate wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity interfaces that meet user needs and business requirements.
  • Collaborate with developers and product managers to ensure the design is technically feasible and implemented as intended.
  • Create and maintain design systems, style guides, and other design artefacts that ensure consistency and scalability.
  • Participate in design critiques and offer constructive feedback that elevates the quality of work.
  • Stay up to date with emerging design trends, techniques, tools, and technologies.
  • Advocate for design thinking and user-centered design principles in the product development process.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as graphic design, human-computer interaction, psychology, or a related discipline
  • 3+ years of experience in UX/UI design, including experience with designing complex web-based applications and mobile-first solutions.
  • Proficiency in design tools such as Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, or other industry-standard design software
  • Excellent communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills
  • Strong ability to present and justify design decisions based on user needs and business requirements.
  • Understanding of front-end development technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
  • Experience with user research, usability testing, and other user-centered design methodologies and practices.

Should you be interested in applying for the above position please apply directly to the advert. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks of applying, please do consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Adobe Creative Suite
  • CSS
  • FIGMA
  • Front-End Development
  • Graphic Design
  • HTML
  • Javascript

