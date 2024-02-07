UX/UI Designer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

UX/UI Designer
Our client is seeking a talented UX/UI Designer to join their team in Port Elizabeth/Gqeberha.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct user research and analyse user feedback to inform design decisions and approaches.
- Design and iterate wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity interfaces that meet user needs and business requirements.
- Collaborate with developers and product managers to ensure the design is technically feasible and implemented as intended.
- Create and maintain design systems, style guides, and other design artefacts that ensure consistency and scalability.
- Participate in design critiques and offer constructive feedback that elevates the quality of work.
- Stay up to date with emerging design trends, techniques, tools, and technologies.
- Advocate for design thinking and user-centered design principles in the product development process.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as graphic design, human-computer interaction, psychology, or a related discipline
- 3+ years of experience in UX/UI design, including experience with designing complex web-based applications and mobile-first solutions.
- Proficiency in design tools such as Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, or other industry-standard design software
- Excellent communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills
- Strong ability to present and justify design decisions based on user needs and business requirements.
- Understanding of front-end development technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Experience with user research, usability testing, and other user-centered design methodologies and practices.
Should you be interested in applying for the above position please apply directly to the advert.
Desired Skills:
- Adobe Creative Suite
- CSS
- FIGMA
- Front-End Development
- Graphic Design
- HTML
- Javascript