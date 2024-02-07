Vodacom to appeal Please Call Me judgement again

Vodacom is launching another appeal against the 2022 judgement handed down it the Please Call Me matter.

The Supreme Court of Appeal yesterday (6 February) dismissed Vodacom’s appeal in the case of Vodacom (Pty) Ltd versus Makate (Please Call Me matter).

“Vodacom is surprised and disappointed with the judgment and will bring an application for leave to appeal before the Constitutional Court of South Africa, within the prescribed period,” the company says in a statement.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court ordered, Vodacom’s CEO to make a reasonable compensation offer to Kenneth Nkosana Makate for the Please Call Me idea, and an offer of R47-million was tendered.

Makate rejected the amount and applied to the Gauteng Division of the High Court to have it judicially reviewed and set aside. In February 2022, the High Court set aside the determination and ordered Vodacom’s CEO to reconsider the settlement offered to Makate.

Vodacom launched an application for leave to appeal, which was rejected.