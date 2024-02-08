Android Developer

We are seeking a talented Android Developer to join our team. As an Android Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality mobile applications for the Android platform.

What you’ll do:

Proficient with Swift and Cocoa Touch. SwiftUI would be advantageous.

Experience with iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, etc.

Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines.

Proficient with Java and Android SDK. Android Compose would be advantageous.

Proven working experience in Android app development.

Must have at least deployed one app to the Play Store.

Must be familiar with Huawei Media Services (HMS).

Experience in working with Xamarin Forms. (Shell exposure advantageous).

Experience with threading, and performance tuning.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs (and JSON) to connect applications to back-end services.

Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications.

Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.

A Knack for benchmarking and optimization.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git).

Familiarity with continuous integration. (DevOps like Azure).

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.

Unit testing frameworks.

Familiarity with Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence and ETC).

Exposure to Objective C is advantageous.

Define and maintain development standards and guidelines.

Investigate new technologies, methodologies, and strategies.

Develop and maintain guidelines, tutorials, and wiki.

Guide and mentor developers.

Design applications for the iOS platform.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with a team to define and design new features.

Identify and correct bottlenecks and crashes.

Help maintain code quality and automatization in the organization.

Your Expertise:

Mobile development iOS, Android, and/ or Xamarin



Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or a related field.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract position

Location: Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

