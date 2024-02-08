Android Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 8, 2024

We are seeking a talented Android Developer to join our team. As an Android Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality mobile applications for the Android platform.

What you’ll do:

  • Proficient with Swift and Cocoa Touch. SwiftUI would be advantageous.

  • Experience with iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, etc.

  • Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines.

  • Proficient with Java and Android SDK. Android Compose would be advantageous.

  • Proven working experience in Android app development.

  • Must have at least deployed one app to the Play Store.

  • Must be familiar with Huawei Media Services (HMS).

  • Experience in working with Xamarin Forms. (Shell exposure advantageous).

  • Experience with threading, and performance tuning.

  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs (and JSON) to connect applications to back-end services.

  • Experience with threading, and performance tuning.

  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs (and JSON) to connect applications to back-end services.

  • Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications.

  • Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.

  • A Knack for benchmarking and optimization.

  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git).

  • Familiarity with continuous integration. (DevOps like Azure).

  • Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.

  • Unit testing frameworks.

  • Familiarity with Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence and ETC).

  • Exposure to Objective C is advantageous.

  • Define and maintain development standards and guidelines.

  • Investigate new technologies, methodologies, and strategies.

  • Develop and maintain guidelines, tutorials, and wiki.

  • Guide and mentor developers.

  • Design applications for the iOS platform.

  • Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

  • Collaborate with a team to define and design new features.

  • Identify and correct bottlenecks and crashes.

  • Help maintain code quality and automatization in the organization.

Your Expertise:

  • Mobile development iOS, Android, and/ or Xamarin

Qualifications Required:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or a related field.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract position

  • Location: Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position