Android Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a talented Android Developer to join our team. As an Android Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality mobile applications for the Android platform.
What you’ll do:
- Proficient with Swift and Cocoa Touch. SwiftUI would be advantageous.
- Experience with iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, etc.
- Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines.
- Proficient with Java and Android SDK. Android Compose would be advantageous.
- Proven working experience in Android app development.
- Must have at least deployed one app to the Play Store.
- Must be familiar with Huawei Media Services (HMS).
- Experience in working with Xamarin Forms. (Shell exposure advantageous).
- Experience with threading, and performance tuning.
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs (and JSON) to connect applications to back-end services.
- Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications.
- Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.
- A Knack for benchmarking and optimization.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git).
- Familiarity with continuous integration. (DevOps like Azure).
- Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.
- Unit testing frameworks.
- Familiarity with Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence and ETC).
- Exposure to Objective C is advantageous.
- Define and maintain development standards and guidelines.
- Investigate new technologies, methodologies, and strategies.
- Develop and maintain guidelines, tutorials, and wiki.
- Guide and mentor developers.
- Design applications for the iOS platform.
- Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
- Collaborate with a team to define and design new features.
- Identify and correct bottlenecks and crashes.
- Help maintain code quality and automatization in the organization.
Your Expertise:
- Mobile development iOS, Android, and/ or Xamarin
Qualifications Required:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or a related field.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Contract position
- Location: Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery