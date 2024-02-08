Applications Engineer

Our client, in the manufacturing industry, based in Gauteng is currently looking to employ an Applicants Engineer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:
- IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience.
- Relevant vendor and industry certifications, i.e. Microsoft and / or SAP, and Azure experience would be advantageous.
- Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation.
- High level architecture design skills.
- Proven track record implementing and monitoring information technology applications.
- 3-5 years MS SQL queries/reporting.
Responsibilities:
- Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists.
- Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications.
- Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time.
- Communicate and collaborate effectively with all stakeholders, including the business, external business partners and all supporting teams.
- Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization.
- Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the system Integration and automation space.
- Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations.
- Take the lead in coordinating all system improvement projects.
- Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.
- Performing detailed systems and/or integration analysis.
- Comfortable extracting and working with data from systems.
Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Azure
- IT
- automation
- architecture
- sql
- robotic