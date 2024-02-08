Applications Engineer – Gauteng Primrose

Feb 8, 2024

Our client, in the manufacturing industry, based in Gauteng is currently looking to employ an Applicants Engineer.

Requirements:

  • IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience.
  • Relevant vendor and industry certifications, i.e. Microsoft and / or SAP, and Azure experience would be advantageous.
  • Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation.
  • High level architecture design skills.
  • Proven track record implementing and monitoring information technology applications.
  • 3-5 years MS SQL queries/reporting.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists.
  • Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications.
  • Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time.
  • Communicate and collaborate effectively with all stakeholders, including the business, external business partners and all supporting teams.
  • Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization.
  • Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the system Integration and automation space.
  • Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations.
  • Take the lead in coordinating all system improvement projects.
  • Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.
  • Performing detailed systems and/or integration analysis.
  • Comfortable extracting and working with data from systems.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Azure
  • IT
  • automation
  • architecture
  • sql
  • robotic

