Applications Engineer – Gauteng Primrose

Our client, in the manufacturing industry, based in Gauteng is currently looking to employ an Applicants Engineer.

IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience.

Relevant vendor and industry certifications, i.e. Microsoft and / or SAP, and Azure experience would be advantageous.

Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation.

High level architecture design skills.

Proven track record implementing and monitoring information technology applications.

3-5 years MS SQL queries/reporting.

Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists.

Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications.

Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time.

Communicate and collaborate effectively with all stakeholders, including the business, external business partners and all supporting teams.

Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization.

Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the system Integration and automation space.

Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations.

Take the lead in coordinating all system improvement projects.

Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.

Performing detailed systems and/or integration analysis.

Comfortable extracting and working with data from systems.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

