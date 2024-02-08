ASBIS Africa continues expanding its territories with Seagate

ASBIS Enterprises Plc, a leading Value Add Distributor specializing in ICT and IoT solutions, across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), is thrilled to announce the expansion of its collaboration with Seagate, a global leader in mass storage solutions, into South Africa.

This strategic partnership will see ASBIS Africa offering an extensive range of Seagate products, including hard disk drives, solid-state drives, and advanced data storage systems. Designed to meet the diverse needs of both businesses and individuals, Seagate’s solutions provide unparalleled storage, protection, and activation capabilities for data of any scale.

Operating from its state-of-the-art 3,000m2 distribution center in Johannesburg, ASBIS Africa ensures swift and efficient delivery of all Seagate products, enabling customers to access cutting-edge technology without delay.

General Manager of ASBIS Africa expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Expanding collaborations with a global technology leader such as Seagate to the South African region is a part of ASBIS Africa’s strategy to increase its regional presence. By fostering such a partnership, we contribute to developing Africa’s digital landscape. We take immense pride in being a dependable distributor of cutting-edge and highly effective technology solutions from Seagate to local businesses and private clients.”

With over thirty years of partnership with Seagate, ASBIS Africa has garnered unparalleled expertise in selecting and integrating vendor’s cutting-edge solutions. Their team of experts stands ready to assist customers in choosing solutions tailored to their unique requirements, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age.

For inquiries and orders, customers can reach out via email to info@asbisafrica.co.za or by phone at 010 824 6960. You can also find us at our website www.asbisafrica.co.za

About Seagate

Seagate prioritizes collaboration and partnership, working closely with Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations to deliver robust data solutions that excel even in the most demanding environments.

For more information, please visit https://www.seagate.com/