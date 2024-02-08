Blaze Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a skilled and motivated Blaze Software Developer to join our team. As a Blaze Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining applications using Blaze, a powerful rapid development framework.

Our FICO Blaze Developer will have experience developing and implementing FICO Blaze rules, as well as integrating FICO Blaze with other systems. They will work closely with business analysts, project managers, and other developers to design and implement complex business rules. While each team member has a primary skill set, you will learn and contribute to areas outside of your primary skill set. The team is highly collaborative and values continuous improvement and open communication.

What you’ll do:

Experience in Rules engine-based applications in Java platforms.

Experience in Java-based FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x.

Experience in Rules Harvesting, Rules Inventory management Strategies, and Rules Services Design.

Highly flexible technical expert with the ability to master and work with a wide variety of technologies.

Skills to develop an application by using Full stack technology and delivering effectively, efficiently, on time, in specification, and in a cost-effective manner.

Experience in Fico Blaze Advisor BRE (Business Rule Engine) development.

Experience in Fico Blaze Advisor Rule Maintenance Application (RMA) setup, administration, and development.

Experience in exposing BRE rules to JAVA Web Services.

Rules Harvesting and Designing, Rules Authoring, and Rule Orchestration have a context menu.

Your Expertise:

8+ years of Blaze Experience

FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x dia3 (must have)

Has exposure to Git (must have)

Can develop in JAVA

Has written automated tests and is familiar with Junit

Has experience using Spring boot

Has experience using Maven

Familiarity with Azure

Banking and Compliance – Preferred

Proficient in FICO Blaze Advisor version 7.x. (8+ Years)

Existing knowledge in the Bank

Experience with any regulatory rules e.g. FICA, FATCA

Experience being part of an Enterprise Rules Team.



Qualifications Required:

Technically related degree, Computer Science or above or equivalent work experience.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract position

Location: Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

