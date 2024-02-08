Developer – Internship Role (CPT) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Parvana
Role:
- Our highly successful national client is looking for a bright and ambitious developer for their team.
- You are not expected to know anything, you will be provided with courses as well as on the job training which will last for over 4 months.
- This role can be Cape Town or Jhb based.
Responsibilities:
- Research and development.
- Development. Scrum is the project methodology.
- The code is written in 4GL which runs on a Unix platform.
- You will have the opportunity to test and debug software.
Qualifications:
- Minimum qualification – Completed 3-year Diploma or Degree with Computer Science as a Major.
Skills / Experience:
- Ability to work in a team.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Analytical ability and problem-solving skills.
- Attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- Development
- Internship
- SDLC