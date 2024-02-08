Front End Developer (3-Year Contract) (CPT/PTA)

ENVIRONMENT:

DEVELOP and deploy modern JavaScript/Node.js-based web applications which interface with existing APIs and Web Services as your coding talents as a Front End Developer is sought by a dynamic provider of Research Data Infrastructure. You will need to work with a wide range of scientific data and be able to adapt and deploy several front-end applications catering to different data types, both quantitative and qualitative. In addition, the incumbent will be expected develop and configure supporting back-end components, such as APIs, databases and document stores, as needed. Candidates will require a Degree/National Diploma or equivalent in Information Science/Technology/Computer Science (NQF 6), at least 3-4 years’ work experience in Software Development and Engineering practices (System Design, Quality Control and Revision/Version Control). Your tech tools should include JavaScript, React, SQL, JSON, Python/R, Elasticsearch & Linux. Please note this is a 3-year Contract.

DUTIES:

Development and maintenance of modern JavaScript (React) web-based atlases, dashboards, and websites.

Containerisation of applications and services using Docker, as well as implementing continuous delivery pipelines (development, staging, production) for routine and stable releases of all respective services.

Co-design and implementation of systems architecture to support client-executed software where applicable. For example, facilitating persisting configuration/other client-created data in a database and APIs to support sensible models for client-server data exchanges. These tasks will be done through effective communication with fellow Developers and product stakeholders.

Mentor and upskill junior and mid-level staff.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

National Diploma / Degree or equivalent in Information Science, Technology, Computer Science, or related field (NQF 6).

Experience/Skills –

Relevant experience in Software and Systems Development. A minimum of 3-4 years of documented experience in Software Development and Engineering practices (System Design, Quality Control and Revision/Version Control) is required.

With modern JavaScript application development and frameworks (e.g. React).

Experience working with relational databases using SQL.

Experience working with JSON data and JSON APIs.

Experience in the use of Version Control software.

Working with and visualising geospatial data.

Python and/or R Programming experience.

Exposure to Data Science and Statistical Analysis

Experience working with Elasticsearch and/or related technologies.

Familiarity with the Linux command line and performing administrative tasks on Linux servers.

Advantageous –

Any experience in Mobile App Development.

COMMENTS:

