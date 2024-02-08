Front End Web Developer – R 540k – R 360k

Hire Resolve, a specialist Recruitment firm in the Information Technology and Services industry, is seeking a talented and experienced Front End Web Developer for their client in Durban.
As a Front End Web Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and collaborate with a wide range of clients. You will be responsible for developing and implementing user interfaces, ensuring optimal user experience, and creating visually appealing designs. You will need to have sufficient experience to advise on technology choices for a video distribution system. Your expertise in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript will be essential for success in this role.
Responsibilities
- Develop and implement user interfaces using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and design effective solutions
- Optimize websites and applications for maximum speed and scalability
- Conduct thorough testing and debugging to ensure high-quality deliverables
- Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies related to front-end development
- Create visually appealing and user-friendly designs
- Collaborate with back-end developers to integrate front-end components with server-side logic
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science or information technology.
- At least 5 years’ relevant work experience
- Real-world experience in web development with emphasis on business logic built in the front-end
- Comfortable speccing, designing and developing medium to large deployments using CSS/Html/Javascript/Typescript
- Practical experience with front-end javascript frameworks (eg. jQuery, React)
- It would be advantageous to have industry experience with:
- webassembly
- live video streaming
- web sockets
- scalable cross platform backend web deployments
- c++
- use of version control systems
- deployments in virtual/cloud environments
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Strong communication and collaboration skills
Desired Skills:
- Front End Web Developer – R 540k – R 360k
- Front End Web Developer – R 540k – R 360k
- Front End Web Developer – R 540k – R 360k