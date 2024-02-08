Front End Web Developer – R 540k – R 360k

Hire Resolve, a specialist Recruitment firm in the Information Technology and Services industry, is seeking a talented and experienced Front End Web Developer for their client in Durban.

As a Front End Web Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and collaborate with a wide range of clients. You will be responsible for developing and implementing user interfaces, ensuring optimal user experience, and creating visually appealing designs. You will need to have sufficient experience to advise on technology choices for a video distribution system. Your expertise in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript will be essential for success in this role.

Responsibilities

Develop and implement user interfaces using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and design effective solutions

Optimize websites and applications for maximum speed and scalability

Conduct thorough testing and debugging to ensure high-quality deliverables

Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies related to front-end development

Create visually appealing and user-friendly designs

Collaborate with back-end developers to integrate front-end components with server-side logic

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science or information technology.

At least 5 years’ relevant work experience

Real-world experience in web development with emphasis on business logic built in the front-end

Comfortable speccing, designing and developing medium to large deployments using CSS/Html/Javascript/Typescript

Practical experience with front-end javascript frameworks (eg. jQuery, React)

It would be advantageous to have industry experience with:

webassembly



live video streaming



web sockets



scalable cross platform backend web deployments



c++



use of version control systems



deployments in virtual/cloud environments

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Strong communication and collaboration skills

Desired Skills:

