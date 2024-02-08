HP signs global sponsorship with Real Madrid

Real Madrid Football Club has announced a global technology sponsorship agreement with HP Inc.

As part of the multi-year deal, HP will be the first brand to have its logo appear on the Real Madrid uniform sleeve in the Club’s 121-year history. The sponsorship spans men’s and women’s teams as well as youth programs.

In addition, HP will become the club’s newest technology partner.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the digital transformation of club spaces and elevate the Real Madrid fan experience as part of the new Santiago Bernabeu complex and beyond, including in-person experiences, gaming and club operations.

“HP and Real Madrid are two iconic global brands with a shared passion for delighting fans, enabling exceptional performance and making a positive impact on communities,” says HP chief marketing and corporate affairs Officer Antonio Lucio. “We are honored to partner with Real Madrid and see many exciting opportunities to harness the power of HP’s technology and brand to create amazing new experiences for fans while empowering the communities we share.”

Representatives from both organizations joined the ceremonial signing, including Real Madrid President, Florentino Pérez, HP’s Lucio, and captains from the men’s and women’s football teams. Real Madrid players will sport their new sponsor for the first time during the 4 February 2024 match against Atlético de Madrid.

Both brands also share a vision of empowering communities and advancing dignity and inclusion through sport and technology. HP is tackling the digital divide through initiatives that accelerate digital equity for millions of people around the world, while Real Madrid is committed to creating a more inclusive community of sport. Through their new sponsorship, the two companies will also co-create programs that address societal issues, including closing the digital divide