Intermediate BI Developer

We are looking for an Intermediate to Senior Developer.
Overview
This is a senior development role including design of specifications, coding, implementation, testing, data conversion and documentation and system enhancements. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
The incumbent is relentlessly curious and uses advanced development skills, tools and platforms to deliver business solutions.
- A programming function that constructs solutions, including design of specifications, programming, implementation and testing (unit, systems integration testing).
- Expert level coding skills in Python and SQL and PowerBI
- Conducts data conversion and documents new systems and systems enhancements.
- Analyses and assists with design of new systems and databases.
- Support internally developed reconciliation tools for tax recoupment as well as AC onboarding
- Required to advise Management on effective applications, covering areas such as maintenance, support, man-machine interface and data management requirements.
- Provides sizing and scoping for development work required
- Operates as a subject matter expert across program initiatives
- Expected to task lead on certain work initiatives
- Builds prototypes to assist the business with user requirements
- Drives out business requirements
- Provide production support through warranty period
Experience required:
- Relevant tertiary qualification (BCom, BSc, BCompt, Information Systems degree or similar).
- 5 or more years’ experience in development and design
- Experience in investments
- Experience with relational databases and query languages i.e. SQL
- Experience with working with API’s
- Experience in production support
Why work for us?
Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?
Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery