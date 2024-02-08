Intermediate Software Developer

Our client is looking for a software / I.T. Developer to work on their current systems and to improve on them.

We are looking for someone with the following:

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong attention to detail and analytical thinking.

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

The successful candidate must be an excellent planner, organiser, and finisher.

Very importantly, must be able to use programs such as Phyton and Jango / or any other program similar to this.

Duties & Responsibilities

Support existing applications and develop new functionality and components.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the systems maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance.

Create technical and user documentation.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Job Experience, Skills & Qualification Required

University IT qualification.

Min 3 years experience in programming on Phyton and Jango. or any other similar programs.

Min 3 years experience in Web development – JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap

Valid driver’s license

Clear Credit and Criminal Record

Desired Skills:

I.T.

Programmer

Developer

Web Developer

Phyton

Jango

Javascript

