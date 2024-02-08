Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 8, 2024

Our client is looking for a software / I.T. Developer to work on their current systems and to improve on them.

We are looking for someone with the following:

  • Self-starter, self-motivated, team player.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Strong attention to detail and analytical thinking.
  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
  • The successful candidate must be an excellent planner, organiser, and finisher.

Very importantly, must be able to use programs such as Phyton and Jango / or any other program similar to this.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Support existing applications and develop new functionality and components.
  • Refactor and improve the code to keep the systems maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
  • Work effectively in a team environment and follow development processes and standards.
  • Evaluate and improve application performance.
  • Create technical and user documentation.
  • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Job Experience, Skills & Qualification Required

  • University IT qualification.
  • Min 3 years experience in programming on Phyton and Jango. or any other similar programs.
  • Min 3 years experience in Web development – JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Clear Credit and Criminal Record

Desired Skills:

  • I.T.
  • Programmer
  • Developer
  • Web Developer
  • Phyton
  • Jango
  • Javascript

