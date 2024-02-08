Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is looking for a software / I.T. Developer to work on their current systems and to improve on them.
We are looking for someone with the following:
- Self-starter, self-motivated, team player.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Strong attention to detail and analytical thinking.
- Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
- The successful candidate must be an excellent planner, organiser, and finisher.
Very importantly, must be able to use programs such as Phyton and Jango / or any other program similar to this.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Support existing applications and develop new functionality and components.
- Refactor and improve the code to keep the systems maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
- Work effectively in a team environment and follow development processes and standards.
- Evaluate and improve application performance.
- Create technical and user documentation.
- Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
Job Experience, Skills & Qualification Required
- University IT qualification.
- Min 3 years experience in programming on Phyton and Jango. or any other similar programs.
- Min 3 years experience in Web development – JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap
- Valid driver’s license
- Clear Credit and Criminal Record
Desired Skills:
- I.T.
- Programmer
- Developer
- Web Developer
- Phyton
- Jango
- Javascript