Network Support Engineer (Tier 2)

Feb 8, 2024

Role: Network Support Engineer – Tier 2
Location: Johannesburg North – Hybrid
Are you ready to take your career to the next level in a dynamic and service-driven environment? We are looking for a talented and experienced Tier 2 Network Support Engineer to join our client’s team and help them deliver excellence in technical support and engineering services to their valued customers.

Company: Our client is not just a company; they are a community of dedicated professionals committed to providing top-notch IT and ISP solutions. The culture is vibrant and youthful, and they place an unwavering emphasis on delivering service excellence. They believe in fostering a fantastic work environment where you can thrive and grow. Plus, the catered lunches in a picturesque setting ensure that you’re well-nourished and ready to tackle exciting challenges.

Responsibilities:
As a Tier 2 Network Support Engineer, you will be at the forefront of client support operations. Your responsibilities will include:

  • Providing professional second-line remote technical support to clients.
  • Proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.
  • Ensuring network security by implementing and maintaining robust security measures.
  • Managing and configuring Juniper and Cisco routers, switches, firewalls, and Fortigate networking equipment.
  • Collaborating with clients to optimize their network configurations.
  • Maintaining and enhancing network infrastructure.
  • Continuously improving our service delivery processes.

Qualifications:
To excel in this role, you should possess the following qualifications:

  • 5-7 years of relevant IT and ISP experience.
  • A strong background in network security.
  • Practical experience with Juniper and Cisco routers, switches, firewalls, and Fortigate networking equipment.
  • Cisco Certification – CCNP, CCSP, or CCIE (currently studying or working towards).
  • Juniper and Fortigate Certifications are a significant advantage.
  • Knowledge of MPLS, IPSec VPN, L2TP tunnels, and GRE tunnels.
  • Familiarity with firewall UTM features, including web content filtering, IDS, IPS, DOS mitigation, and Anti-virus.

Why this company?

  • Growth Opportunities: invest in your professional development.
  • Dynamic Culture: Work in a vibrant and collaborative environment.
  • Service Excellence: Join a team that values client satisfaction.
  • Beautiful Setting: Enjoy catered lunches in a picturesque location.
  • Competitive Compensation: reward talent and hard work.

If you’re ready to make your mark in the world of network support engineering and want to be part of a team that values excellence, apply today. Join this company on our journey to provide cutting-edge IT solutions and unparalleled client support.

Desired Skills:

  • Network Engineer
  • CCNP
  • CCSP
  • CCIE

