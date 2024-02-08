Project Manager

Our client specialises in:

Access Control Systems

Fire Detection

CCTV Systems

Electronic Building Systems

Maintenance of Systems

They are looking for a Project Manager for their team, to take the rails and run with it, effective, open-minded, and to the point.

Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

Planning and Project Implementation:

Ensure proper pre-planning and adjust to the constant changes

Prepare the site installation plan of action and pre-planning of new projects

Risk Management concerning pre-planning

Check and track changes/quantities of Bill vs Project continuously, with a focus on recovering any extra work or equipment requirements costs

Project Management:

Manage projects effectively and profitably (Minimize wastage of resources, equipment and cabling)

Ensure that stock requirements are forecasted, planned, and communicated daily to the stock department, ensuring that targets are reached

Ensure a high quality of all installations and workmanship, with a focus on attention to detail.

Minimize Snags/Issues on projects and drive the process to ensure all are resolved timeously (Max: 24-48 hours).

Focus on reducing or keeping project costs to a minimum to create maximum profit, while still ensuring a high level of quality workmanship and selection of equipment

Follow up on deadlines, and important items and ensure proper support to ensure successful flow and completion of the project

Attend project site meetings

Manage and plan the commissioning of systems/sites within project budget/time limits

Constant focus on building and growing the department, processes, structure, and systems to ensure we evolve, as the market and economy requires

Self:

Grow Product Knowledge and stay updated with the latest technology and systems & processes

Have the drive to manage projects with a focus on zero snags and on-time completion of every

project

Team Management:

Support site managers and assist with project management

Ensure the team knows where they stand and where they are going

Celebrate wins and motivate the Team daily

Acknowledge outstanding performance by recognizing individuals and thanking them

Site Manager’s guidance & coaching

Assist with the management of the Team and priorities, while noting any issues that need to be addressed

Project Admin:

Track items removed and also any extra works done and ensure it is recorded properly

Support Project Manager to ensure all stock has been ordered and confirm ETA’s etc with Buyer

Detailed capturing of as-built information on site drawings

Manage Health & Safety file requirements on site

Provide written feedback regarding site meetings

Inform main contractor construction supervisor of site delays via email

Clear communication with main contractors, SI’s, VO’s etc (send Delay notifications) – Previous day

first before new day

Assist with quotes for extras related to existing or completed projects

Knowledge of JBCC Contracts – Project management according to JBCC or relevant contracts

Prepare for meetings

Quality Control by doing checks when on site

Manage Training register and planning (prep, send to site and get back from site to file hardcopy &

soft copy)

Manage Delivery notes for equipment delivered to the site, scan and save on SP

Follow all company policies and procedures and business principles

Escalate any unresolved problems or issues of importance to Management

Ensure that all deadlines are met within the given timeframe

Keep up to date with better methods to improve your performance and customer service levels

Support new team members, making them feel part of the

Admin Planning and Assistance:

Manage telephone and email enquiries in a timely, efficient, and professional manner

Ensure Internal documents are accurate, filed, and up to date

Protect company physical and intellectual property assets and ensure confidentiality is maintained at

all times

Profitability:

Focus on opportunities to get extra work and find ways to improve profit margins

Check design, refine, and improve, with a focus on improving profit margins

Requirements:

Project Management experience of about 3 years within this industry or similar industry

Qualification in this sector will count in your favour

Clear Credit and Criminal Record

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

CCTV

Access Control

Fire Detection

Electronic Building Systems

Risk Managment

Quality Control

Employer & Job Benefits:

R5000 Car Allowance

Company Laptop and Cell Phone

