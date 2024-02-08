Project Manager

Feb 8, 2024

Our client specialises in:

  • Access Control Systems
  • Fire Detection
  • CCTV Systems
  • Electronic Building Systems
  • Maintenance of Systems

They are looking for a Project Manager for their team, to take the rails and run with it, effective, open-minded, and to the point.
Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

  • Planning and Project Implementation:
  • Ensure proper pre-planning and adjust to the constant changes
  • Prepare the site installation plan of action and pre-planning of new projects
  • Risk Management concerning pre-planning
  • Check and track changes/quantities of Bill vs Project continuously, with a focus on recovering any extra work or equipment requirements costs

Project Management:

  • Manage projects effectively and profitably (Minimize wastage of resources, equipment and cabling)
  • Ensure that stock requirements are forecasted, planned, and communicated daily to the stock department, ensuring that targets are reached
  • Ensure a high quality of all installations and workmanship, with a focus on attention to detail.
  • Minimize Snags/Issues on projects and drive the process to ensure all are resolved timeously (Max: 24-48 hours).
  • Focus on reducing or keeping project costs to a minimum to create maximum profit, while still ensuring a high level of quality workmanship and selection of equipment
  • Follow up on deadlines, and important items and ensure proper support to ensure successful flow and completion of the project
  • Attend project site meetings
  • Manage and plan the commissioning of systems/sites within project budget/time limits
  • Constant focus on building and growing the department, processes, structure, and systems to ensure we evolve, as the market and economy requires

Self:

  • Grow Product Knowledge and stay updated with the latest technology and systems & processes
  • Have the drive to manage projects with a focus on zero snags and on-time completion of every
  • project

Team Management:

  • Support site managers and assist with project management
  • Ensure the team knows where they stand and where they are going
  • Celebrate wins and motivate the Team daily
  • Acknowledge outstanding performance by recognizing individuals and thanking them
  • Site Manager’s guidance & coaching
  • Assist with the management of the Team and priorities, while noting any issues that need to be addressed

Project Admin:

  • Track items removed and also any extra works done and ensure it is recorded properly
  • Support Project Manager to ensure all stock has been ordered and confirm ETA’s etc with Buyer
  • Detailed capturing of as-built information on site drawings
  • Manage Health & Safety file requirements on site
  • Provide written feedback regarding site meetings
  • Inform main contractor construction supervisor of site delays via email
  • Clear communication with main contractors, SI’s, VO’s etc (send Delay notifications) – Previous day
  • first before new day
  • Assist with quotes for extras related to existing or completed projects
  • Knowledge of JBCC Contracts – Project management according to JBCC or relevant contracts
  • Prepare for meetings
  • Quality Control by doing checks when on site
  • Manage Training register and planning (prep, send to site and get back from site to file hardcopy &
  • soft copy)
  • Manage Delivery notes for equipment delivered to the site, scan and save on SP
  • Follow all company policies and procedures and business principles
  • Escalate any unresolved problems or issues of importance to Management
  • Ensure that all deadlines are met within the given timeframe
  • Keep up to date with better methods to improve your performance and customer service levels
  • Support new team members, making them feel part of the

Admin Planning and Assistance:

  • Manage telephone and email enquiries in a timely, efficient, and professional manner
  • Ensure Internal documents are accurate, filed, and up to date
  • Protect company physical and intellectual property assets and ensure confidentiality is maintained at
  • all times

Profitability:

  • Focus on opportunities to get extra work and find ways to improve profit margins
  • Check design, refine, and improve, with a focus on improving profit margins

Requirements:

  • Project Management experience of about 3 years within this industry or similar industry
  • Qualification in this sector will count in your favour
  • Clear Credit and Criminal Record

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • CCTV
  • Access Control
  • Fire Detection
  • Electronic Building Systems
  • Risk Managment
  • Quality Control

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • R5000 Car Allowance
  • Company Laptop and Cell Phone

