Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client specialises in:
- Access Control Systems
- Fire Detection
- CCTV Systems
- Electronic Building Systems
- Maintenance of Systems
They are looking for a Project Manager for their team, to take the rails and run with it, effective, open-minded, and to the point.
Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:
- Planning and Project Implementation:
- Ensure proper pre-planning and adjust to the constant changes
- Prepare the site installation plan of action and pre-planning of new projects
- Risk Management concerning pre-planning
- Check and track changes/quantities of Bill vs Project continuously, with a focus on recovering any extra work or equipment requirements costs
Project Management:
- Manage projects effectively and profitably (Minimize wastage of resources, equipment and cabling)
- Ensure that stock requirements are forecasted, planned, and communicated daily to the stock department, ensuring that targets are reached
- Ensure a high quality of all installations and workmanship, with a focus on attention to detail.
- Minimize Snags/Issues on projects and drive the process to ensure all are resolved timeously (Max: 24-48 hours).
- Focus on reducing or keeping project costs to a minimum to create maximum profit, while still ensuring a high level of quality workmanship and selection of equipment
- Follow up on deadlines, and important items and ensure proper support to ensure successful flow and completion of the project
- Attend project site meetings
- Manage and plan the commissioning of systems/sites within project budget/time limits
- Constant focus on building and growing the department, processes, structure, and systems to ensure we evolve, as the market and economy requires
Self:
- Grow Product Knowledge and stay updated with the latest technology and systems & processes
- Have the drive to manage projects with a focus on zero snags and on-time completion of every
- project
Team Management:
- Support site managers and assist with project management
- Ensure the team knows where they stand and where they are going
- Celebrate wins and motivate the Team daily
- Acknowledge outstanding performance by recognizing individuals and thanking them
- Site Manager’s guidance & coaching
- Assist with the management of the Team and priorities, while noting any issues that need to be addressed
Project Admin:
- Track items removed and also any extra works done and ensure it is recorded properly
- Support Project Manager to ensure all stock has been ordered and confirm ETA’s etc with Buyer
- Detailed capturing of as-built information on site drawings
- Manage Health & Safety file requirements on site
- Provide written feedback regarding site meetings
- Inform main contractor construction supervisor of site delays via email
- Clear communication with main contractors, SI’s, VO’s etc (send Delay notifications) – Previous day
- first before new day
- Assist with quotes for extras related to existing or completed projects
- Knowledge of JBCC Contracts – Project management according to JBCC or relevant contracts
- Prepare for meetings
- Quality Control by doing checks when on site
- Manage Training register and planning (prep, send to site and get back from site to file hardcopy &
- soft copy)
- Manage Delivery notes for equipment delivered to the site, scan and save on SP
- Follow all company policies and procedures and business principles
- Escalate any unresolved problems or issues of importance to Management
- Ensure that all deadlines are met within the given timeframe
- Keep up to date with better methods to improve your performance and customer service levels
- Support new team members, making them feel part of the
Admin Planning and Assistance:
- Manage telephone and email enquiries in a timely, efficient, and professional manner
- Ensure Internal documents are accurate, filed, and up to date
- Protect company physical and intellectual property assets and ensure confidentiality is maintained at
- all times
Profitability:
- Focus on opportunities to get extra work and find ways to improve profit margins
- Check design, refine, and improve, with a focus on improving profit margins
Requirements:
- Project Management experience of about 3 years within this industry or similar industry
- Qualification in this sector will count in your favour
- Clear Credit and Criminal Record
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- CCTV
- Access Control
- Fire Detection
- Electronic Building Systems
- Risk Managment
- Quality Control
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R5000 Car Allowance
- Company Laptop and Cell Phone