SAP Authorization Specialist (Senior) 0946 – Gauteng Pretoria

Role Build (Role changes/new roles (single and Composite).

2nd Line Support.

At least 3-5 years analyst experience.

Good ability to do basic trouble shooting.

Experience in MS office products (Strong Excel Skills required).

Applications operations support for Authorisations.

Providing 1st level support to users; adhering to documented processes.

Providing 2nd level support to processes where documented.

Monitoring logs for user queries.

Liaise with development/team leads on user’s access requirements, new transactions, role creation etc.

Enforce SAP security and SAP development guidelines.

Delivering security and authorisations support for new project releases.

Responsible for ensuring prompt resolution of security and authorisations incidents.

Provide user support in understanding processes related to SAP Authorisation.

Responsible for ensuring SAP security compliance to internal controls and good practice implementation in SAP authorisation policies to mitigate business risk.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Good communications skills.

Able to work under pressure.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

SAP Experience (3 – 5 Years) K2/3 (Authorisation specific).

SAP Authorization in the following modules: FICO, SD. MM would be advantageous.

Strong experience in Applications Operations.

MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge).

Good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.

Proven experience roles design, and support within a SAP environment.

Good problem-solving capabilities are necessary to investigate and propose alternate solutions for compliance conflicts.

Min 3 – 5years’ experience years’ experience SAP Authorisation experience.

SAP Authorization in all modules.

SAP S/4 Hana and Fiori: Fiori Launchpad and Administration.

SAP ERP MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge ).

At least 1 full project implementation.

Transport creation (with CHARM Solution Manager/Focus Build).

ITSM change ticket creation.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

JIRA/Confluence knowledge advantage (Agile).

Strong SAP Trace analysis.

Strong Basis authorization Object knowledge.

Desired Skills:

