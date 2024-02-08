Senior DBA

We are looking for a SQL DBA with exposure to Azure.

Join the team and share their passion for implementing, customizing and supporting high quality business solutions.

Responsibilities include:

Coordinate and prioritise Database Management tasks through the effective deployment of resources and efficient workload allocation ensuring that Business requirements are sufficiently managed and adhered to.

Stakeholder Engagement

Leadership and Direction

Performance Management

Minimum of 5 years with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment.

Experience working with SQL Server databases, including in-depth knowledge of SQL Server 2016, 2019 + and well-versed in database design, optimization, and performance tuning.

Experience in the design and implementation of advanced SQL Server services and features, such as AlwaysOn, database mirroring, replication, mirroring, SSIS, SSRS and clustering.

Solid Experience with Azure SQL Databases

Experience in data modelling, normalization, denormalization, and best practices for database schema design.

Strong background in optimizing SQL Server performance, including query optimization, index tuning, and server configuration.

Experience in migrating on-prem database to the cloud (AWS or Azure)

Experience in migrating IAAS to PAAS.

Effective communication skills and should be able to work closely with clients to understand their business needs, provide recommendations, and communicate technical solutions to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Ability to lead and manage projects, as well as mentor junior staff.

High levels of responsibility and ownership

Ability to execute and deliver

Strong customer focus

Integrity and teamwork

Takes initiative

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

