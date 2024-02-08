Senior SAP ABAP Consultant – TAX & FINANCE – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 8, 2024

Are you a seasoned SAP ABAP professional with a passion for driving innovation in the realms of tax and finance? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our dynamic team as a Senior SAP ABAP Consultant.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and implement high-quality SAP ABAP solutions with a focus on tax and finance modules.
  • Collaborate closely with functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
  • Conduct thorough analysis and debugging of complex ABAP programs, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.
  • Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend innovative solutions for process improvements.
  • Provide guidance and mentorship to junior team members, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.
  • Work closely with stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, and timelines.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
  • Proven experience as an SAP ABAP Consultant, with a focus on tax and finance modules.
  • Strong knowledge of SAP development tools, methodologies, and best practices.
  • Solid understanding of tax and finance business processes.
  • Expertise in SAP ECC and S/4HANA environments.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Effective communication and collaboration skills.
  • SAP certification is a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • TAX
  • FINANCE
  • SAP ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

