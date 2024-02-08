Senior SAP ABAP Consultant – TAX & FINANCE – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a seasoned SAP ABAP professional with a passion for driving innovation in the realms of tax and finance? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our dynamic team as a Senior SAP ABAP Consultant.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and implement high-quality SAP ABAP solutions with a focus on tax and finance modules.

Collaborate closely with functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Conduct thorough analysis and debugging of complex ABAP programs, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.

Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend innovative solutions for process improvements.

Provide guidance and mentorship to junior team members, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.

Work closely with stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, and timelines.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Proven experience as an SAP ABAP Consultant, with a focus on tax and finance modules.

Strong knowledge of SAP development tools, methodologies, and best practices.

Solid understanding of tax and finance business processes.

Expertise in SAP ECC and S/4HANA environments.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Effective communication and collaboration skills.

SAP certification is a plus.

Desired Skills:

TAX

FINANCE

SAP ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position