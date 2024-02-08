Senior SAP ABAP Consultant – TAX & FINANCE

Are you a seasoned SAP ABAP professional with a passion for driving innovation in the realms of tax and finance? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our dynamic team as a Senior SAP ABAP Consultant.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and implement high-quality SAP ABAP solutions with a focus on tax and finance modules.
- Collaborate closely with functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
- Conduct thorough analysis and debugging of complex ABAP programs, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.
- Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend innovative solutions for process improvements.
- Provide guidance and mentorship to junior team members, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.
- Work closely with stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, and timelines.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- Proven experience as an SAP ABAP Consultant, with a focus on tax and finance modules.
- Strong knowledge of SAP development tools, methodologies, and best practices.
- Solid understanding of tax and finance business processes.
- Expertise in SAP ECC and S/4HANA environments.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Effective communication and collaboration skills.
- SAP certification is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- TAX
- FINANCE
- SAP ABAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years