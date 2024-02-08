Software Development Project Manager

Role:
Our client is looking for an experienced Technical Project Manager to lead and
coordinate both in-house and outsourced software development projects. The ideal candidate
will have a sound technical foundation, excellent project management skills, and the ability to
oversee the entire project lifecycle. Experience with Microsoft SQL and C# is required, as well
as expertise in client management for outsourced projects.
Required Skills / Experience:
- Must have experience working with projects involving Microsoft SQL and C#.
- Experience implementing and managing workstreams.
- Good organisational skills with experience using software platforms for project
management.
- Ability to toggle between strategic planning and operational delivery.
- Ability to engage technically to have a good understanding of challenges facing the
development team and operational teams.
Responsibilities:
- Managing a development team of up to 5 developers.
- Attending daily stand-ups with the development team.
- Partner with developers to manage quality, time and scope of deliverables whilst tracking
progress and velocity.
- Be a key contributor to the overall project delivery schedule in conjunction with the lead
developer.
- Cooperating with Engineering teams to define and maintain estimates and plans, track
progress and manage project issues, risks, and opportunities.
- Organize and lead regular status meetings to keep all stakeholders informed about project
progress, issues, and resolutions.
- Monitor and manage project budgets, ensuring efficient use of resources.
- Assist other teams directly with SQL requirements / and or have them facilitated by the
development team.
Personal Qualities:
- Excellent time management skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Confident presenter and influencer.
- Strong analytical skills and a technically minded individual.
- Able to work independently as well as part of a team with a hands-on, sleeves-rolled-up
approach.
- Meticulous attention to project details and ability to manage the administrative
requirements thereof.
Reporting directly to:
- Company Director
Working closely with:
- Software development teams.
- Lead software engineer.
- Senior management team.
- Internal software users.
- External stakeholders and project managers for external software.
Qualifications:
- Proven experience as a Technical Project Manager in software development.
- Strong full-stack experience with the ability to review and contribute to code during
project downtimes.
- Proficient in project management tools and methodologies.
- Experience with Microsoft SQL.
- Solid understanding of software development processes and best practices.
Desired Skills:
- IT Project Manager
- Technical Project Manager
- Strong full-stack experience
- Microsoft SQL
- software development processes