Software Development Project Manager

Role:

Our client is looking for an experienced Technical Project Manager to lead and

coordinate both in-house and outsourced software development projects. The ideal candidate

will have a sound technical foundation, excellent project management skills, and the ability to

oversee the entire project lifecycle. Experience with Microsoft SQL and C# is required, as well

as expertise in client management for outsourced projects.

Required Skills / Experience:

Must have experience working with projects involving Microsoft SQL and C#.

Experience implementing and managing workstreams.

Good organisational skills with experience using software platforms for project

management.

Ability to toggle between strategic planning and operational delivery.

Ability to engage technically to have a good understanding of challenges facing the

development team and operational teams.

Responsibilities:

Managing a development team of up to 5 developers.

Attending daily stand-ups with the development team.

Partner with developers to manage quality, time and scope of deliverables whilst tracking

progress and velocity.

Be a key contributor to the overall project delivery schedule in conjunction with the lead

developer.

Cooperating with Engineering teams to define and maintain estimates and plans, track

progress and manage project issues, risks, and opportunities.

Organize and lead regular status meetings to keep all stakeholders informed about project

progress, issues, and resolutions.

Monitor and manage project budgets, ensuring efficient use of resources.

Assist other teams directly with SQL requirements / and or have them facilitated by the

development team.

Personal Qualities:

Excellent time management skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Confident presenter and influencer.

Strong analytical skills and a technically minded individual.

Able to work independently as well as part of a team with a hands-on, sleeves-rolled-up

approach.

Meticulous attention to project details and ability to manage the administrative

requirements thereof.

Reporting directly to:

Company Director

Working closely with:

Software development teams.

Lead software engineer.

Senior management team.

Internal software users.

External stakeholders and project managers for external software.

Qualifications:

Proven experience as a Technical Project Manager in software development.

Strong full-stack experience with the ability to review and contribute to code during

project downtimes.

Proficient in project management tools and methodologies.

Experience with Microsoft SQL.

Solid understanding of software development processes and best practices.

