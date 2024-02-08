Software Development Project Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Feb 8, 2024

Role:
Our client is looking for an experienced Technical Project Manager to lead and
coordinate both in-house and outsourced software development projects. The ideal candidate
will have a sound technical foundation, excellent project management skills, and the ability to
oversee the entire project lifecycle. Experience with Microsoft SQL and C# is required, as well
as expertise in client management for outsourced projects.

Required Skills / Experience:

  • Must have experience working with projects involving Microsoft SQL and C#.
  • Experience implementing and managing workstreams.
  • Good organisational skills with experience using software platforms for project

management.

  • Ability to toggle between strategic planning and operational delivery.
  • Ability to engage technically to have a good understanding of challenges facing the

development team and operational teams.

Responsibilities:

  • Managing a development team of up to 5 developers.
  • Attending daily stand-ups with the development team.
  • Partner with developers to manage quality, time and scope of deliverables whilst tracking

progress and velocity.

  • Be a key contributor to the overall project delivery schedule in conjunction with the lead

developer.

  • Cooperating with Engineering teams to define and maintain estimates and plans, track

progress and manage project issues, risks, and opportunities.

  • Organize and lead regular status meetings to keep all stakeholders informed about project

progress, issues, and resolutions.

  • Monitor and manage project budgets, ensuring efficient use of resources.
  • Assist other teams directly with SQL requirements / and or have them facilitated by the

development team.

Personal Qualities:

  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Confident presenter and influencer.
  • Strong analytical skills and a technically minded individual.
  • Able to work independently as well as part of a team with a hands-on, sleeves-rolled-up

approach.

  • Meticulous attention to project details and ability to manage the administrative

requirements thereof.

Reporting directly to:

  • Company Director

Working closely with:

  • Software development teams.
  • Lead software engineer.
  • Senior management team.
  • Internal software users.
  • External stakeholders and project managers for external software.

Qualifications:

  • Proven experience as a Technical Project Manager in software development.
  • Strong full-stack experience with the ability to review and contribute to code during

project downtimes.

  • Proficient in project management tools and methodologies.
  • Experience with Microsoft SQL.
  • Solid understanding of software development processes and best practices.

Role:
Our client is looking for an experienced Technical Project Manager to lead and
coordinate both in-house and outsourced software development projects. The ideal candidate
will have a sound technical foundation, excellent project management skills, and the ability to
oversee the entire project lifecycle. Experience with Microsoft SQL and C# is required, as well
as expertise in client management for outsourced projects.

Required Skills / Experience:

  • Must have experience working with projects involving Microsoft SQL and C#.
  • Experience implementing and managing workstreams.
  • Good organisational skills with experience using software platforms for project

management.

  • Ability to toggle between strategic planning and operational delivery.
  • Ability to engage technically to have a good understanding of challenges facing the

development team and operational teams.

Responsibilities:

  • Managing a development team of up to 5 developers.
  • Attending daily stand-ups with the development team.
  • Partner with developers to manage quality, time and scope of deliverables whilst tracking

progress and velocity.

  • Be a key contributor to the overall project delivery schedule in conjunction with the lead

developer.

  • Cooperating with Engineering teams to define and maintain estimates and plans, track

progress and manage project issues, risks, and opportunities.

  • Organize and lead regular status meetings to keep all stakeholders informed about project

progress, issues, and resolutions.

  • Monitor and manage project budgets, ensuring efficient use of resources.
  • Assist other teams directly with SQL requirements / and or have them facilitated by the

development team.

Personal Qualities:

  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Confident presenter and influencer.
  • Strong analytical skills and a technically minded individual.
  • Able to work independently as well as part of a team with a hands-on, sleeves-rolled-up

approach.

  • Meticulous attention to project details and ability to manage the administrative

requirements thereof.

Reporting directly to:

  • Company Director

Working closely with:

  • Software development teams.
  • Lead software engineer.
  • Senior management team.
  • Internal software users.
  • External stakeholders and project managers for external software.

Qualifications:

  • Proven experience as a Technical Project Manager in software development.
  • Strong full-stack experience with the ability to review and contribute to code during

project downtimes.

  • Proficient in project management tools and methodologies.
  • Experience with Microsoft SQL.
  • Solid understanding of software development processes and best practices.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Project Manager
  • Technical Project Manager
  • Strong full-stack experience
  • Microsoft SQL
  • software development processes

Learn more/Apply for this position