Xion Global, Callpay in strategic payments partnership

Xion Global, a Web3 payments provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Callpay, a player in South Africa’s payments industry. The alliance aims to boost Web3 payments adoption in South Africa, blending Xion’s innovative technology with Callpay’s strong market presence.

The partnership broadens payment options for customers, providing the convenience of Xion’s one-click crypto checkout that combines ease of use with cost savings, enabling quick, secure transactions.

Merchants also stand to benefit from reduced transaction fees and the elimination of chargebacks, enhancing efficiency and giving them a competitive edge. This positions them to attract new customers and create customised payment options, all while reducing fraud risk and enjoying quicker settlement of payments.

“We are thrilled to partner with Callpay to bring our cutting-edge Web3 payment solutions to the South African market,” says Ronan Quarmby, CEO of Xion Global. “This partnership will allow us to leverage our technology to support Callpay in expanding their reach in Web3 payment abilities and delivering further innovative payment solutions to their client base.

The partnership will follow a phased roll-out:

* Phase 1: Introduction of gasless USDT (Polygon) transactions, offering stability and lower fees.

* Phase 2: Expansion to multi-chain payments, enhancing flexibility and choice for users.

* Phase 3: Introduction of cashback rewards, loyalty programs, and discounts, incentivizing regular payments.

The partnership between Xion Global and Callpay will integrate Xion’s Web3 technology with Callpay’s established market presence. Xion Global brings an easy-to-use crypto payment method, allowing consumers to select crypto as their payment method, link their MetaMask wallet, and complete transactions with just a click. This user-friendly approach will offer both convenience and lower fees to consumers.

In addition, Xion Global will be utilising Callpay APIs to enhance its service offerings, providing clients with additional payment features. This integration is part of a phased rollout plan, starting with gasless USDT transactions and later expanding to multi-chain payments and cashback rewards.

The partnership aims to broaden Callpay’s reach into new African markets, leveraging Xion’s infrastructure to diversify the African payments ecosystem and co-develop tailored payment solutions for the South African market.

“This partnership is a significant step forward for Callpay as we continue to expand our market leadership,” says Arthur Peace, CEO of Callpay. “Xion’s technology will be invaluable in helping us reach new customers and deliver the best possible Web3 payment experiences to them.

Some key statistics of the South African crypto market include:

* It is estimated that over 6 million people, 10% of South Africa’s total population, currently own cryptocurrency.

* 81% of South African crypto respondents agree that businesses would stand to benefit from adopting cryptocurrency payments.

* Around 40% of crypto spenders are spending more than R10 000 of cryptocurrency for purchases monthly, with a significant amount (12%) being large spenders of more than R100 000 monthly.

* People are increasingly seeing cryptocurrency as a safe asset and alternative to national currencies, with more than 46% of crypto owners having more than R10 000 in crypto assets. A significant number of crypto owners (12%) also have more than R100 000 in cryptocurrency.