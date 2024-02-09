AI, social media and cloud dominate hiring trends

Last year saw many companies across the globe announcing layoffs amidst a continuous decline in job postings.

This is according to research group GlobalData, noting that major players like JPMorgan Chase, Ford Motor, SAP, Tesco, Salesforce, Cisco, and the Goldman Sachs Group were among the companies that announced job cuts.

Despite this, healthcare, foodservice, and construction witnessed an increased YoY share in global job postings. Key technology themes driving hiring trends were cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and social media during the year, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics Database.

The research group’s latest report – “Global Hiring Activity – Trends and Signals 2023” – reveals that the global hiring activity (posted jobs) continued to decline by 23,6% YoY in 2023 and 18,5% QoQ in the October to December period in the year.

“Meanwhile, healthtech, customer loyalty, asset management, and omnichannel emerged as top industry themes with higher job postings,” says Sherla Sriprada, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData. “Foodservice led with most job postings and YoY growth in 2023.”

Countries such as Brazil, the Czech Republic, and Japan had more job postings compared to the previous year whereas Germany, Australia, and the UK saw an increase in the global share of job postings.

“Job postings’ share of enterprise social networking and collaboration platforms improved during the year,” says Sriprada. “Key technical skills in demand included colocation services, vertical-specific and packaged applications, and office productivity applications. Demand for jobs with experience in AI platforms continued during 2023.”