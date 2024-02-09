AMD unveils Embedded+ architecture for edge AI applications

AMD has launched AMD Embedded+, a new architectural solution that combines AMD Ryzen Embedded processors with Versal adaptive SoCs on to a single integrated board to deliver scalable and power-efficient solutions that accelerate time-to-market for original design manufacturer (ODM) partners.

Validated by AMD, the Embedded+ integrated compute platform helps ODM customers reduce qualification and build times for faster time-to-market without needing to expend additional hardware and R&D resources. ODM integration using Embedded+ architecture enables the use of a common software platform to develop designs with low power, small form factors, and long lifecycles for medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

“In automated systems, sensor data has diminishing value with time and must operate on the freshest information possible to enable the lowest latency, deterministic response,” says Chetan Khona, senior director of Industrial, Vision, Healthcare and Sciences Markets at AMD.

“In industrial and medical applications, many decisions need to happen in milliseconds. Embedded+ maximises the value of partner and customer data, with energy efficiency and performant computing that enables them to focus in turn on addressing their customer and market needs.”

Embedded+ architecture combines AMD x86 compute with integrated graphics and programmable hardware for critical AI inferencing and sensor fusion applications.

Adaptive computing excels in deterministic, low-latency processing, whereas AI Engines improve high performance-per-watt inferencing.

Ryzen Embedded processors, which contain high-performance “Zen” cores and Radeon graphics, also offer world-class rendering and display options for uplifted 4K multimedia experience and a built-in video codec for 4K H.264/H.265 encode decode.

The combination of low latency processing and high performance-per-watt inferencing enables high performance of key tasks, including integrating adaptive computing in realtime with flexible I/O, AI Engines for inferencing, and AMD Radeon graphics, within a solution that leverages the best aspects of each technology.

Embedded+ also allows system designers to choose from an ecosystem of ODM board offerings based on the Embedded+ architecture and scale their product portfolios to deliver performance and power profiles best suited to customers’ target applications.

The first ODM solution based on Embedded+ architecture is the Sapphire Edge+ VPR-4616-MB, a low-power Mini-ITX form factor motherboard from Sapphire Technology.

It offers the full suite of capabilities in as low as 30W of power by leveraging the Ryzen Embedded R2314 processor and Versal AI Edge VE2302 Adaptive SoC.

The VPR-4616-MB is also available in a full system, including memory, storage, power supply, and chassis.