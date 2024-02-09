Angular Front-End Developer

Feb 9, 2024

Are you a skilled Angular Front-End Developer with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Angular Developer to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Qualifications / Experience:
IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / years of experience

  • 4+ Years of Experience

Essential Skills:

  • Proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
  • Deep knowledge of Angular practices and commonly used modules based on extensive work experience.
  • Creating self-contained, reusable, and testable modules and components
  • Ensuring a clear dependency chain, regarding the app logic as well as the file system
  • Follow secure coding standards.
  • Experience in GIT.
  • An understanding of search engine optimization (SEO).
  • Cross-browser compatibility and responsive design knowledge.
  • Basic knowledge of Figma

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • GIT
  • SEO
  • Figma

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

