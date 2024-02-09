Angular Front-End Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a skilled Angular Front-End Developer with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Angular Developer to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.
Qualifications / Experience:
IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / years of experience
- 4+ Years of Experience
Essential Skills:
- Proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Deep knowledge of Angular practices and commonly used modules based on extensive work experience.
- Creating self-contained, reusable, and testable modules and components
- Ensuring a clear dependency chain, regarding the app logic as well as the file system
- Follow secure coding standards.
- Experience in GIT.
- An understanding of search engine optimization (SEO).
- Cross-browser compatibility and responsive design knowledge.
- Basic knowledge of Figma
If you meet the above criteria, hit that apply!
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- GIT
- SEO
- Figma
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years