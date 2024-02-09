Angular Front-End Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a skilled Angular Front-End Developer with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Angular Developer to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Qualifications / Experience:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / years of experience

4+ Years of Experience

Essential Skills:

Proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Deep knowledge of Angular practices and commonly used modules based on extensive work experience.

Creating self-contained, reusable, and testable modules and components

Ensuring a clear dependency chain, regarding the app logic as well as the file system

Follow secure coding standards.

Experience in GIT.

An understanding of search engine optimization (SEO).

Cross-browser compatibility and responsive design knowledge.

Basic knowledge of Figma

If you meet the above criteria, hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

Javascript

GIT

SEO

Figma

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position