A prominent multinational Digital Solutions Tech firm is in search of a skilled Azure Data Engineer with 5 to 7 years of expertise in designing and modeling databases for data warehousing and business intelligence purposes, encompassing relational database architectures and normal forms. This position is for a 6-month fixed-term contract. Prior experience with Azure Synapse, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Data Lake is desirable. Additionally, familiarity with finance datasets or comprehension of the finance domain is preferred. Proficiency in API concepts such as REST APIs will be beneficial, and knowledge of SAP Data Services and SAP Data Ingestion ETL tool at a high level will be advantageous.

Minimum 5-7 years of experience in database design and modelling for data warehouse and business intelligence applications, including relational database structures and normal forms.

Advanced knowledge and experience in relational databases, SQL

Minimum 5-7 years of experience with or knowledge of most of the following software, languages and tools SQL Server DBMS, T-SQL, SSAS, SSIS, Azure DevOps

Experience with dashboard development, PowerBI or Qliksense

DP-900 or DP-203 Cloud Certification

Azure cloud migration experience is preferred

Experience with Azure Synapse, Azure Data Factory and Azure Data Lake is preferred

Experience with Finance datasets or knowledge of Finance business area is preferred

High level understanding of API such as REST APIs will be an advantage

High level understanding of SAP Data Services, SAP Data Ingestion ETL tool will be an advantage

