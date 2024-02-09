Business Analyst (1833) KG – Gauteng Midrand

HAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

User sign off

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements

Prioritise requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree / Certification)

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Familiar with Java development environment

Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

Planning and monitoring

Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Apache Kafka

Kibana

Grafana

Terraform

Ansible

Heartbeat

Web and digital project experience

Agile working experience

Multi-tasking

Leadership

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Organised and highly analytical mind-set.

Desired Skills:

Apache Kafka

Kibana

Grafana

Terraform

Ansible

Learn more/Apply for this position