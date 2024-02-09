Business Analyst (1833) KG

Feb 9, 2024

    HAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

    • Business case development

    • Modelling techniques and method

    • User training

    • Compiling of user and operational manuals

    • User sign off

    • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements

    • Prioritise requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

    • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques

    • Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

    Minimum Requirements:

    WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

    • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree / Certification)

    • 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

    • On premise virtualisation technology expertise

    • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

    • Web and digital project experience advantageous

    • Agile working experience advantageous

    ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

    • Familiar with Java development environment

    • Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

    • Planning and monitoring

    • Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

    • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

    ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

    • Apache Kafka

    • Kibana

    • Grafana

    • Terraform

    • Ansible

    • Heartbeat

    • Web and digital project experience

    • Agile working experience

    • Multi-tasking

    • Leadership

    • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

    • Organised and highly analytical mind-set.

      Desired Skills:

      • Apache Kafka
      • Kibana
      • Grafana
      • Terraform
      • Ansible

      Learn more/Apply for this position