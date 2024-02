Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for a Data Analyst to join our team- based in Johannesburg.

Candidates must have 5 + years experience in the following:

SQL

Data Profiling (profile source data to enable data lifecycle – source to target mapping)

Teradata

Cobol copybook

Oracle

Sybase

DB2

Moving text and files

SAS

Experience with slowly changing dimensions

Worked with unstructured data

Migrated unstructured data

Used Denodo as a visualisation tool

Desired Skills:

Data

Analyst

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position