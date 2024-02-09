Data Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client, a powerhouse in the Finance, Investments & Insurances space is urgently seeking a proficient Data Analyst to join their team in Gauteng. If this role is in your wheelhouse, check out the below requirements and feel free to apply!

Requirements

Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or a similar qualification.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a data warehouse or reporting environment.

In depth knowledge and experience of using MS Access queries to analyse data.

In depth knowledge and experience of using MS Excel advanced functions including pivot tables.

Knowledge and experience of SQL Scripts and the ability to read and modify existing SQL scripts is an advantage.

Good understanding of the workings and structure of relational databases.

Comfortable with working with large volumes of data, specifically from the point of view of analysis and manipulation in order to get it into a useable format, and to do meaningful MIS reporting on said data.

Proven working experience in or at least knowledge of a Change Control environment.

The ability to identify errors and non-sequential data.

