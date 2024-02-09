Data Analyst at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, a powerhouse in the Finance, Investments & Insurances space is urgently seeking a proficient Data Analyst to join their team in Gauteng. If this role is in your wheelhouse, check out the below requirements and feel free to apply!
Requirements
- Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or a similar qualification.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a data warehouse or reporting environment.
- In depth knowledge and experience of using MS Access queries to analyse data.
- In depth knowledge and experience of using MS Excel advanced functions including pivot tables.
- Knowledge and experience of SQL Scripts and the ability to read and modify existing SQL scripts is an advantage.
- Good understanding of the workings and structure of relational databases.
- Comfortable with working with large volumes of data, specifically from the point of view of analysis and manipulation in order to get it into a useable format, and to do meaningful MIS reporting on said data.
- Proven working experience in or at least knowledge of a Change Control environment.
- The ability to identify errors and non-sequential data.
