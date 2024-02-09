Data Scientist

Hire Resolve’s client is currently looking for a Data Scientist to join their team in Johannesburg. As a Data Scientist, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting and complex projects that utilize cutting-edge data analytics and machine learning techniques.

In this role, you will be responsible for extracting insights from large volumes of data, developing predictive models, and providing actionable recommendations to drive business growth and success. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to analyze data, identify trends and patterns, and develop innovative solutions that solve complex business problems.

If you are a highly analytical and detail-oriented individual with a strong passion for data science and a drive to make a meaningful impact, this is the perfect opportunity for you.

Responsibilities:

Collect, clean, and analyze large datasets to identify insights and trends

Develop and implement statistical models and machine learning algorithms to solve business problems

Create data visualizations and reports to communicate findings to stakeholders

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop data-driven strategies and solutions

Engages with the business to identify and define problems then develop and implement proposed solutions.

Should drive end-to-end development and monitor existing solutions.

Leverage of the Analyst/Data Scientist for advanced analytics using

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in Statistics or Mathematics

Minimum of 2-3 years of experience as a Data Scientist or related role

Strong programming skills in languages such as Python or R

Python (Strong)

PowerBI/DAX (Intermediary)

SQL (strong)

Business understanding (Strong)

Client relationship management (Strong)

IT development (Intermediary)

Benefits

Salary: R700K/yr – R900K/yr, salary negotiable

Training & Development

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

