Data Scientist: SAP BI/BW/BO Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

A leading player in the automotive sector known for innovation and excellence. They pride themselves on fostering a collaborative environment where creativity and expertise thrive.

As a Data Scientist specializing in SAP BI/BW/BO, you will play a pivotal role in driving data-driven decisions and optimizing business processes within our organization. Your expertise in SAP Business Intelligence, Business Warehouse, and Business Objects will be instrumental in leveraging data to enhance operational efficiency, drive strategic initiatives, and fuel innovation in the automotive industry.

Key Skills:

Attend feature sessions to obtain business requirements (leading and facilitating when required).

Create Software development strategy and operations manual based on the business requirements. (SAP BW / SAP BO and extortions from other SAP source systems)

Review development requests and release plans to determine and resolve any conflicts between current and proposed functionality.

Collaborate with Super Users and fellow colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Configure and deliver SAP solutions including end user documentation, processes and training as required by the Project.

Provide 3rd level Dev/Ops support as and when required.

Work from functional/business requirements to design and develop data sources and BW objects (activate of standard objects, enhance existing objects, and create custom objects) including info objects, info sources, data targets, transfer rules, update rules, process chains, etc.

Technically Develop Customer Specific Solutions, with adaptability, portability, and re-usability.

Work from functional/business specifications to develop BW reports primarily using BEX.

Integration / BO WEBI of SAP BW queries developed using Business Explorer (BEX) / BO WEBI and Web Application Designer may be required.

Work with the Data team to meet reporting requirements and test the project deliverables.

Complete Unit Testing and System Integration Testing of developed objects and reports.

Work with Quality Assurance business resources to complete User Acceptance Testing.

Analyse and communicate report development issues, including problems with data integrity, data design, and functional and technical software issues.

Prepare or update project/product depo related documentation (Architects, Technical, Contracts, Compliance, Functional, User) during the different stages of the project.

Good understanding of BO WEBI reports dashboards.

Guides and trains other junior BW programmers in the development of applications

Work from functional/business requirements to analyse and develop Power BI Reports.

Beneficial to be able to work from functional/business requirements to design and develop Tableau Reports.

Beneficial to be able to work from functional/business requirements to design and develop and Maintain AWS serverless environment (data Ingestion)

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

SAP BW / SAP BO

BI

Hana

DevOps

WEBI

BEX

AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position