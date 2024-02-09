Database Administrator

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Database Administrator (DBA) to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Create and maintain business database objects within an IDMS and DB2 subsystem.

Perform database tuning to ensure the DBMS functions at optimal levels.

Schedule database maintenance tasks.

Troubleshoot database and DBMS errors and provide solutions to support business when required.

Provide input and implement operational and business strategies, industry best practices and ensure necessary ITO governance is in place.

Perform database monitoring and notification to ensure optimal data access, to support business database applications in line with contractual agreements.

Perform a database consultation role and provide design solutions to Business Development and Service Management to support initiatives when required for current and future projects.

Be an integral part of the disaster recovery (DR) team which designs, performs and documents disaster recovery procedures.

Service all incidents, changes and requests and ensure that SLAs are met.

Enforce security standards to prevent data being compromised and to maintain database integrity.

Provide managerial reports of database utility, capacity and utilisation in order for them to make informed decisions.

Maintain relationships with suppliers for incident handling.

What we are looking for:

IT degree or equivalent industry accreditation preferred

8 years within the IT industry with at least 5 of those years being an operational DBA within a large complex corporate environment

4 years working experience on IDMS/DB2 databases.

Understanding of mainframe operating system concepts and experience in another mainframe discipline.

Experience in participating in a DR exercise.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

IDMS

DB2

DR exercise

database administration

